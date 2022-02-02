Former President Donald Trump to speak at CPAC in Orlando

article

Former President Donald J. Trump will be back in Orlando this month to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Trump made the announcement in a video posted on the convention's website.

"I'll be attending CPAC again this year in Orlando, Florida," Trump said. "I will see you soon. Gonna be a fantastic crowd…let's have fun."

CPAC will be held from Feb. 24-27 at The Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando.

Others listed as featured speakers at the event are Sean Hannity, Sen. Ted Cruz, Glenn Beck and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

RELATED: Trump and DeSantis: Fighting words or friendly jabs?

Recent reports indicated that Trump and DeSantis may be at odds. A new report from Axios says Trump is calling DeSantis "dull" behind closed doors. This comes after the former president described people who haven’t disclosed their vaccine booster status as "gutless."

DeSantis recently criticized the Trump administration’s lockdowns from early 2020 during a podcast interview.

CPAC is reportedly the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.

"Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together hundreds of conservative organizations, thousands of activists, millions of viewers and the best and brightest leaders in the world," the website reads.

