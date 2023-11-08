Former PureLife Medi-Spa employee accused of stealing from company caught with child porn: LPD

article

A former PureLife Medi-Spa employee who was being investigated for fraud has been arrested on child pornography charges in Largo.

The Largo Police Department says it began a fraud investigation on June 6, 2023, after receiving a complaint from PureLife Medi-Spa.

Investigators say they discovered that 35-year-old Andrew Furtado had inflated sales, which increased commissions, and was believed to have stolen thousands of dollars' worth of spa treatments and equipment.

After being fired from his job, police say Furtado was also believed to have downloaded client lists and altered the spa's data system.

Authorities say LPD charged Furtado with five felonies.

Several months later, law enforcement officers seized one electronic item from Furtado’s home while executing a search warrant.

According to LPD, the seized electronic item led to a subsequent investigation, unrelated to the spa investigation.

After getting search warrant approval, police say a forensic review of the digital evidence seized showed numerous pornographic materials depicting minors.

According to LPD, Furtado was charged with:

Offenses against intellectual property

Offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices

Florida Communications Fraud Act

Unlawful possession of the personal identification information of another person

Unlawful use of a two-way communications device

Possession of child pornography (10 counts)

Furtado was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.