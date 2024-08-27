Former St. Petersburg hospital being transformed into affordable housing for seniors

After sitting vacant for close to a decade, city and county leaders broke ground on the Edward White Hospital’s next chapter in St. Petersburg Tuesday.

Crews will renovate the 121,000 square foot building into affordable senior housing. The property is adjacent to Booker Creek Park in North Kenwood.

"It's great to see that the re-use of this facility has been such a part of our community for so long and will now meet a real need in our community with affordable housing for seniors and 71 lives will be changed for the better," St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said.

St. Pete and Pinellas County leaders, along with the St. Petersburg Housing Authority, were on hand Tuesday morning for the ground-breaking ceremony. The renovations will transform the six-story building into 71 apartments for seniors 62 and older who are at 80 percent below the area median income.

"Who knew that a former medical hospital that sat dormant for 10 years would create partnerships that would like for us to breathe life into its walls," said Michael Lundy, President and CEO of the St. Petersburg Housing Authority.

It’s a $39 million-dollar project paid for by the city, the county and a grant from a local bank.

"This is also a very special moment because this was the hospital that saved my life, and now it has the chance to save the lives of so many others," René Flowers, Pinellas County Commissioner representing District 7 said. "For the seniors who will be moving in here, you are saving their lives. There is an economy by which they have difficulty being able to afford to live in," she said.

"Seniors built this part of the city and the city as a whole, and so, it's really nice to be able to bring back some of that history and provide housing for seniors here," said Richie Floyd, St. Petersburg City Councilmember representing District 8, where the new affordable housing project is located.

The renovation will also include St. Petersburg Housing Authority’s central office, a dining hall, gym, community room, computer lab and Evara Health center.

"When health services are easily accessible within the places that people call home, it becomes easier to manage health conditions, prevent emergencies and support overall well-being," Elodie Dorso, President and CEO of Evara Health said.

It will be known as the Edward White Campus, continuing to honor the legacy of Ed White, the first American astronaut to perform a spacewalk. White was also a St. Pete resident.

He tragically died in the Apollo 1 spacecraft fire in 1967.

"My dad, who was known for having an extra helping of the right stuff and a heart full of care and concern for others, and especially for disadvantaged and handicapped, would be delighted with this new development and that it will include affordable housing for low-income seniors," Bonnie White Baer, White’s daughter, said.

Lundy said while this project shows significant progress in the community when it comes to affordable housing, they’re only just getting started.

The Edward White Campus will open in two years.

