Indian Rocks Beach considers loosening vacation rental regulations

City officials in Indian Rocks Beach will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether they should tweak their tight regulations on vacation rentals.

The meeting was motivated by seven pending lawsuits against the city, all sparked by the vacation rental ordinance. The existing rules call for things like registration with the state, rental inspections, restrictions on occupancy, and tight regulations regarding rental suspensions and revocation.

For example, under the existing ordinance, rental owners must be available to quickly respond to any complaints - 24/7, around the clock. And each rental needs one parking spot per bedroom.

Those were the rules passed just last year. But on Tuesday, commissioners are considering striking or adjusting just about every section with this proposed amendment. In some cases, the amended ordinance calls for completely removing some requirements.

The rental owners behind the lawsuits likely stand to gain from the loosening of these regulations, but it's homeowners that really brought the issue to the forefront in Indian Rocks Beach.

Tired of loud parties and chaos in what they say used to be a city full of quiet beach neighborhoods, these homeowners say they desired a change.

"My golden years have really turned to grass because of the rental homes that are now right next to me and two across the street with more to come," said Marilyn Bush, a long-time Indian Rocks Beach resident.

The lawsuits have now moved to mediation, and these lighter rules appear to be a direct result of that litigation.

The workshop is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.