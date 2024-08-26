Tarpon Springs nonprofit has 3 weeks to raise over $500k to preserve West Klosterman land

A local grassroots effort to save the West Klosterman Preserve in Tarpon Springs is running out of time.

For years, the WK Preservation Group, a non-profit made up of concerned neighbors, has worked to raise $3 million to purchase the 14-acre property that's home to endangered and threatened species.

READ: Non-profit trying to preserve 14-acres of Tarpon Springs land endangered species call home

"I’m feeling optimistic and also slightly anxious because I know that this is really it. We really have to get it done this time," said the group's chief operating officer, Kay Carter.

The West Klosterman Preserve butts up to the 76-acre, county-owned Mariner Point Management Preserve.

West Klosterman Preserve

"You feel peace. You feel like this is the breath of fresh air that I need to escape the busy world that we live in," she said.

Tex Carter, president of the WK Preservation Group, said the preserve is essential for multiple protected species like the gopher tortoise, giant air plant, and false rosemary scrub.

"It represents 14 acres of upland scrub and in Florida, we only have about 3 percent of the Florida scrub that hasn’t been turned into a condo for somebody," he explained.

The West Klosterman Preserve is currently owned by the Pinellas County School Board. As they looked to sell the undeveloped property - potentially to developers looking to build condos - the Carters and their neighbors stepped in.

"We approached the school board, and we said, ‘we really think this should remain a preserve, should remain a part of those 90 acres. If you’ll give us a chance, we’ll try to raise the money,'" he said.

The movement even gained the attention of a local legislature, which filed a bill that would use state funds to cover the $3 million price tag. But Governor DeSantis vetoed it. The school board gave the non-profit another chance to raise the funds themselves.

"The local support has grown from a small group of a dozen people to today we have over 2,000 people in our social network," he said. "We have 1,500 people who have given donations."

Now, with less than three weeks to raise $509,000, the non-profit is sending out a plea to the community.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

"What it means to me is what it means to future generations. I feel like I’m at the end of my life. I won’t be here for the lifespan that it takes to grow one of these trees back again. That takes 50 years," Kay said, "So this is very important to my grandchildren and to their children and to the generations that are going to come after us."

To donate to the WK Preservation group, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: