Former supermodel Kathy Ireland visits Tampa to raise awareness for pediatric cancer

Kathy Ireland once graced the cover of Sports Illustrated and is a known former supermodel. Since then, she has made charitable strides, including in Tampa Bay.

She has joined forces with the non-profit Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Kathy is this year’s International Youth Chair. Her job is to raise funds and awareness for the need of more targeted treatments for children who have cancer.

“Children are so different at every stage of life and they need that specific research,” Kathy explained to FOX 13. “The fact that the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is dedicated to research that will help children, cures, and medicines that are much less toxic on their bodies that will really have an impact that is exciting and needed.”

Kathy will be back in the area as the emcee for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s “Fashion Fun Secure” event. The event will have pediatric patients’ walk with their mentors for what they want to be when they grow up -- when they beat cancer.

