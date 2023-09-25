Former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco reflects on the growth of his hometown

From the window of his Bayshore condo, former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco looks at the blue sky over Hillsborough Bay and remembers big strides in his hometown.

"When we built that airport, we knew it would be used a lot. We had no idea that 20-some million people would come," said Greco, who served nearly four terms as Tampa Mayor (1967-1974 and 1967-1974)

He's seen more change in the area than most, including a relaxation of cross-bay rivalries between cities.

He says news that the Rays selected St. Petersburg for the site of their stadium didn't bother him as much as it might have years before.

READ: TECO Line Streetcar remaining fare-free thanks to $700k FDOT grant

"I think that's great," says Greco. The whole Tampa Bay area is important."

Greco grew up in Ybor City.

His parents owned a hardware store that he says politicians came to look for votes.

"I'd say, Father, why don't you run for political office? And he would say I don't have the education for that. Maybe you should consider it."

Greco took his father's suggestion and won a seat on the Tampa City Council at age 27. He went on to be elected Mayor in 1967 at age 31.

READ: The Art Institutes announces nationwide closure, including Tampa

With his background at the hardware store, Greco knew all the players, from the reputed Mafia boss to the guys who cleaned the streets.

Greco's family hardware store

He was elected to a second term, but then he had to make a choice.

The De Bartolo Company offered him a position in their commercial development business.

Greco says he decided to take the offer because of his family and the need to make more money than he could as Mayor.

However, the call to service at City Hall came back to Greco years later in 1995.

READ: Brightline could potentially add stops in Tampa and Polk County

He would run for the third time.

Greco says people find the greatest rewards in serving one another.

"It's necessary to give back a little bit of themselves for what they're trying to build, their city, their home, everything," Greco said. "We're very fortunate to live in this God-given place. I love Tampa. I really do," he smiles. "I wouldn't live anyplace else."