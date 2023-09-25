The Art Institutes announces nationwide closure, including Tampa

article

Students and faculty are in shock today after The Art Institutes announced it would be closing campuses across the country, including one in Tampa.

"I was literally just walking into school to go study when I found out about it," said student Tony Audrey.

Audrey, a thirty-year military veteran, had only taken three classes when he found out he would need a new path to his second career as a chef.

By Saturday Sept. 30, all eight of The Art Institutes remaining campuses will be closed. The Tampa campus had around 200 students with several dozen faculties.

"I'm a little shocked. It's a good school. It's a good program," shared Audrey. "The faculty here, they really look after the students, and they really want everyone to learn."

The school's website says it will help students coordinate transfers to other schools, and make sure credits already earned are accepted.

A new semester was just about to start.

"A lot of these students were close to graduation," said the school's community liaison, Hampton Alex. "Some just started, but they all had a passion. And so the ones that I can help personally, I'm going to continue to help."

Its parent company, Education Management Corporation, has previously faced lawsuits from the Department of Justice and from students, who have alleged they gave improper loans.



They denied those allegations. EMC's website is now down, though some students told FOX 13 the school's enrollment never seemed to bounce back from the pandemic.



Their website is now a simple landing page, giving students guidance on what to do next.

"I know there are other programs in the vicinity that support this school where we will be able to transfer into those programs," said Audrey. "And I'm sure the VA would accept that, and I'll be able to move on."



The Art Institutes is offering students free copies of their transcripts to bring to their next schools.

