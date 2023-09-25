TECO Line Streetcar remaining fare-free thanks to $700k FDOT grant

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has awarded HART a Commuter Assistance grant totaling $700,000, according to the Hillsborough Transit Authority.

The TECO Line Streetcar will remain free for another year thanks to the grant. In 2018, FDOT awarded HART a $2.7 million Innovation Grant that allowed the Streetcar to go fare-free and expand service like increasing frequency and service hours.

"HART is very excited to receive this FDOT grant to keep the TECO Line Streetcar fare-free," said Scott Drainville, Interim HART Chief Executive Officer in a statement. "HART appreciates the continued support of Secretary Gwynn and FDOT staff in identifying grant funding for the Streetcar."

The TECO Line Streetcar is funded by the City of Tampa, the Downtown Community Redevelopment Areas (CRAs), and the Tampa Downtown Partnership in addition to the FDOT.

According to HART, they will work with the partners to hopefully identify funding to keep the Streetcar fare-free for the foreseeable future. The TECO Line Streetcar System has carried 1,249,511 trips so far in FY2023.

