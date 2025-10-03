Former officer accused of impersonation weeks after TPD-employed wife was charged with official misconduct

The Brief A former TPD officer has been arrested weeks after his wife, a TPD employee, was arrested. According to FDLE, Deni Antonic tried to use forged credentials to try and obtain an armed security officer license from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). Antonic's wife is accused of creating the forged credentials for her husband.



A former officer with the Tampa Police Department has been arrested weeks after his wife, a TPD employee, landed behind bars.

The backstory:

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Deni Antonic, 40, of New Port Richey, when TPD informed them about a recent arrest of an employee, Angela Antonic, 42, for forging law enforcement credentials for a family member.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Angela Antonic, was employed by the TPD as a latent print assistant when she used her role within the department to create two TPD law enforcement credentials for a family member who had turned in his official credentials at the time of his recent resignation.

Angela Antonic told authorities she created the credentials to help the family member obtain a new job.

She was charged with official misconduct, falsifying records and accessing a computer or electronic device without authority.

Dig deeper:

According to FDLE, Deni Antonic, who resigned from TPD before successfully completing probation, tried to use the forged credentials to try and obtain an armed security officer license from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).

A FDACS employee recognized the credentials were false and alerted TPD.

TPD then worked with FDLE to conduct the investigation which ultimately resulted in his felony arrest.

The falsified credentials have since been recovered by the Tampa Police Department.

Deni Antonic was charged with false impersonation and uttering a forged instrument, both felonies

What they're saying:

"When a law enforcement officer in the state of Florida chooses to defraud the system, it is a disappointment and a betrayal of public trust," said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. "Through the partnerships of law enforcement and civilians, we continue to uphold integrity and justice in the free state of Florida."

"This fraudulent attempt to obtain an armed security officer license using a fake law enforcement credential was quickly spotted thanks to the vigilance of our employee," said Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. "We also appreciate the diligent work of FDLE and the Tampa Police Department in investigating this case and holding those responsible accountable. Let this be a reminder that attempts to cheat the system rarely succeed, and when they do our team is ready to stop them."

What's next:

Angela Antonic was immediately suspended following the arrest, pending the outcome of an internal disciplinary process.