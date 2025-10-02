Soothing Waters Spa Repair owner accused of bilking customers out of thousands of dollars

The Brief The owner of Soothing Waters Spa Repair LLC has been arrested on fraud charges. Joseph Kleiber is accused of defrauding multiple individuals across Hernando and Citrus counties, resulting in financial losses totaling thousands of dollars. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Kleiber or his associated businesses is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office immediately.



The owner of a spa repair company was arrested in Hernando County on organized fraud charges.

The backstory:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Luke Kleiber, 31, operated under the business names Soothing Waters Spa Repair LLC and its parent company, Strategic Solutions of Central Florida Inc.

Investigators say he advertised repair services through social media and other channels, accepting payments for spa repairs, replacement parts, full spa installations, and extended service warranties.

Victims reported that Kleiber often provided false documentation, including forged correspondence from legitimate companies, to appear credible.

In some instances, deputies said he issued refund checks that were later found to be invalid or drawn from closed accounts.

Dig deeper:

Investigators added that Kleiber was not properly licensed or certified to perform work on certain spas and hot tubs that legally require licensure under Florida Statute 489.127.

Investigators noted that while not all hot tubs and spas require licensed professionals for repairs, certain types do.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

According to HCSO, the fraudulent scheme typically involved promises of factory replacement parts, service warranties, or refunds followed by delays and eventually the issuance of worthless checks. Individual losses ranged from several hundred to several thousand dollars.

Kleiber, who is on felony probation in Wisconsin for prior offenses involving the issuance of worthless checks, has been charged with two counts of organized fraud, unlawful use of a two-way communication device without a contracting license.

What you can do:

HCSO recommends consumers consult the Florida Department of Professional Regulation or the Florida Construction Industry Licensing Board to understand licensing requirements.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Kleiber or his associated businesses is asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.