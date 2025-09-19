Tampa Police Department employee accused of creating law enforcement credentials for a family member

The Brief A Tampa Police Department employee has been arrested after investigators alleged that she falsified official records and accessed a computer in a manner that exceeded her authorized access. Angela Antonic told authorities she created the credentials to help the family member obtain a new job. She was charged with official misconduct, falsification of records, and unauthorized access to a computer or electronic device.



A Tampa Police Department employee has been arrested after investigators alleged that she falsified official records and accessed a computer in a manner that exceeded her authorized access.

The backstory:

According to the Tampa Police Department, Angela Antonic, 42, was employed by the TPD as a latent print assistant when she used her role within the department to create two TPD law enforcement credentials for a family member who had turned in his official credentials at the time of his recent resignation.

Antonic told authorities she created the credentials to help the family member obtain a new job.

READ: 3 arrested as nearly 60 slot machines, 6 fish tables and $20K seized from illegal gambling arcades in St. Pete

Antonic was charged with official misconduct, falsifying records and accessing a computer or electronic device without authority.

The falsified credentials have since been recovered by the Tampa Police Department.

Antonic was immediately suspended following the arrest, pending the outcome of an internal disciplinary process.

What they're saying:

"The arrest of one of our employees is a betrayal of the public trust we work so hard to uphold," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "The conduct of this individual, which was immediately addressed, is a rare exception and does not reflect the integrity and dedication of the hundreds of outstanding men and women who serve this community with honor every single day."