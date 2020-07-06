Fort Hood officials confirm remains found in Bell County to be that of Spc. Vanessa Guillen

Fort Hood officials confirmed Monday evening that the remains found near the Leon River in Bell County were that of missing Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Fort Hood Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general, and Col. Ralph Overland, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, both made statements to the press but declined to answer questions out of respect to the Guillen family.

Efflandt said in his statement that the U.S. Army will be moving forward and will honor and not forget Guillen and that they will also be assisting the U.S. Attorney with prosecuting those involved with her death.

Using DNA samples, the remains were identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Guillen was last seen on the morning of April 22 in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood and had not been heard from since.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card, and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

On June 30, partial human remains were found close to the Leon River in Bell County, an area of interest in the search for Guillen. More remains were found in another shallow grave on July 1. The remains were encased in a cement-like substance.

"We did have some cadaver dogs come out ... and we were able to recover what we believe are more possible human remains," said Major T.J. Cruz of the Bell County Sheriff's Office. ​"It's [the second grave] probably about four to six feet apart from what we recovered yesterday." ​

Two suspects in Guillen's death have been identified. Fellow Spc. Aaron David Robinson of Calumet City, Illinois took his own life when law enforcement attempted to make contact with him after he fled from Fort Hood late last Wednesday.

Spc. Aaron David Robinson (Fort Hood)

Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen was arrested last Wednesday for second-degree felony tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. Federal authorities have also filed a conspiracy to tamper with evidence charge. Officials say Aguilar is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

Cecily Anne Aguilar (Bell County Sheriff's Office)

Upon conviction on the federal charge, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

The criminal complaint against Aguilar shared by the US Attorney's office echoes what the Guillen family's lawyer Natalie Khawam said, saying that Robinson told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Fort Hood on April 22. Robinson further admitted to her that he transferred the woman’s body off base to a remote site in Bell County. Subsequently, Robinson enlisted her help in disposing of the body.

The complaint further alleges that Aguilar later recognized the body, whom she helped Robinson mutilate and dispose of, as belonging to Guillen.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command has been working closely with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout this investigation to include the FBI, Belton Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Marshals Service, the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to CID officials, this is still an open and ongoing criminal investigation.