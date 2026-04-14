Fort Meade moves forward with controversial $2.6B data center project despite community opposition

The Brief Fort Meade commissioners unanimously approved a developer agreement for a massive data center project. Many residents say they felt misled, believing they still had time to influence the decision. The $2.6 billion project still needs multiple permits before construction can begin.



A controversial plan to bring a massive data center to Polk County is moving forward despite strong push back from residents.

Fort Meade city commissioners voted unanimously to approve a developer agreement for what would be Florida’s first hyperscale data center, planned just west of U.S. 98.

What we know:

The proposed project is a $2.6 billion data center spanning 4.4 million square feet on a 1,300-acre former phosphate mine.

Developers say the facility could create nearly 500 jobs by 2031.

The agreement, approved by city commissioners, focuses on infrastructure improvements and community benefits tied to the development.

What they're saying:

Dozens of residents packed the Fort Meade Community Center for the meeting, with more than 40 people signing up for public comment.

All but one speaker voiced opposition.

Many said they believed there was still time to sway commissioners, only to learn the decision had effectively been made by a previous administration.

"I believe that the harm that they can bring to the city is enough for me to be out and about and to say something," said resident Tyler Hancock. "It’s important that we have our concerns."

The other side:

Supporters say the project could bring long-term economic benefits to the area.

"The developer and, ultimately, whoever the end user will be will create a better project here in this community," Sean Malott of the Central Florida Development Council said. "I truly think this is an opportunity."

Key project concerns

Residents raised several concerns about the project, including:

Noise and light pollution

Water usage

Potential health impacts

Heat emissions

Increased traffic

Developers say the nearest building would be about half a mile away.

By the numbers:

$2.6 billion: Estimated cost of the project

4.4 million: Square feet of the proposed facility

1,300: Acres the site will cover

500: Jobs expected by 2031

$140 million: Tax incentives approved by Polk County over 10 years

Dig deeper:

The developer says it has reduced projected water usage from 150,000 gallons to 50,000 gallons using a closed-loop cooling system.

However, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) says those changes will still require separate approval.

The facility is expected to be powered by Duke Energy, while Fort Meade residents currently receive power through the Florida Municipal Power Agency.

What we don't know:

Questions remain about who will ultimately operate the data center.

What's next:

The project is not a done deal yet.

The developer must still secure permits from multiple agencies, including:

The city of Fort Meade

SWFWMD

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)

Polk County

Residents opposed to the project are urging commissioners to revisit the decision made by the previous administration.