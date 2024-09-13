Foster home employee arrested for performing sex acts on teen: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An employee at a foster home is facing felony charges for performing sexual acts on a teen living at the home, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Katherine Sticklin, 28, sent explicit images to the teen on Snapchat, then continued pressuring him into sexual activity even after he blocked Sticklin on social media.

The teen told deputies that Sticklin walked into a men's bathroom at A Kid's Place of Tampa Bay in Brandon, then performed sex acts on him.

"The crimes committed by this woman are vile and cruel," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "She should be ashamed of taking advantage of someone she was trusted to care for and mentor. I hope he is able to begin healing knowing this woman is behind bars."

Sticklin faces charges of lewd or lascivious touching of a minor 16 or 17 years of age, along with unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Jail records show she's being held without bond.

