Four bicyclists arrested after recklessly riding through downtown Tampa, 1 caught with gun: Police

Multiple bicyclists were caught on camera recklessly riding through the downtown Tampa and Riverwalk area on Sunday.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to reports of reckless dirt bike and bicycle riders in the area.

The department released footage taken by its aviation unit of the bicyclists recklessly riding as well as bodycam video of them detaining one of the suspects.

Officers said many tried running off from the area, but four suspects were arrested. A gun was also recovered from one of the suspects, according to TPD.

What they're saying:

The department said in a Facebook post, "Our officers continue to show why they’re the best at what they do, but community support is key! Let’s keep working together to keep our streets safe."

What we don't know:

TPD has not released any more details on the suspects arrested.

What you can do:

Tampa police are encouraging anyone who notices anyone recklessly biking to report it by calling 911 for emergencies or using the non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130.

