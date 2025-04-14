Suspect arrested for trying to rob Tampa bank: Police

The Brief A suspect is behind bars days after trying to rob a Tampa bank. Police said the suspect went inside the Truist Bank on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and implied he had a weapon before leaving the scene. He was arrested after investigators developed leads and gathered evidence, including fingerprints.



A suspect was arrested on Monday for trying to rob a Tampa bank this past Friday, according to officers.

The Tampa Police Department said Aaron Spencer, 32, was arrested three days later on a robbery charge after investigators gathered evidence, which included fingerprints, and developed leads that pointed to the suspect.

READ: Frisco track meet stabbing suspect released after bond reduced to $250,000

Booking photo of Aaron Spencer. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Police said they responded to the Truist Bank at 16102 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard about the attempted bank robbery. The suspect had gone inside the bank and implied that he had a weapon before leaving the scene, investigators said.

Spencer was found and arrested just after 5:45 p.m. along Dawson Ridge Drive. The investigation into the incident remains active.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our detectives and the support of our federal partners at the FBI, this case was quickly resolved and the suspect taken into custody," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "If you commit a crime in our city, we will hold you accountable."

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Tampa Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: