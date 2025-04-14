Suspect arrested for trying to rob Tampa bank: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - A suspect was arrested on Monday for trying to rob a Tampa bank this past Friday, according to officers.
The Tampa Police Department said Aaron Spencer, 32, was arrested three days later on a robbery charge after investigators gathered evidence, which included fingerprints, and developed leads that pointed to the suspect.
Booking photo of Aaron Spencer. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
Police said they responded to the Truist Bank at 16102 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard about the attempted bank robbery. The suspect had gone inside the bank and implied that he had a weapon before leaving the scene, investigators said.
Spencer was found and arrested just after 5:45 p.m. along Dawson Ridge Drive. The investigation into the incident remains active.
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our detectives and the support of our federal partners at the FBI, this case was quickly resolved and the suspect taken into custody," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "If you commit a crime in our city, we will hold you accountable."
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Tampa Police Department.
