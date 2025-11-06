Four injured when vehicle crashes into side of Publix

The Brief Four people were taken to the hospital when a car hit the side of a Sebring Publix. Highlands County Fire Rescue assisted the Sebring Fire Department with the injured. No word on what caused the crash.



Four people were injured when a vehicle crashed into the side of a Publix in Sebring on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

What we know:

According to the Sebring Fire Department, one pedestrian was hit, and three others were injured when a car crashed into an exterior wall of the Publix at Southgate Shopping Center on US 27 Wednesday night.

Highlands County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and transported some of the injured to the hospital.

Authorities say the scene is now clear and Publix is open for business.

What we don't know:

Information on the conditions of those injured has not been released.

No word on what may have caused the crash.