Suspect arrested for pointing green laser at pilots onboard Tampa PD helicopter

On Monday, a 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody after pointing a green laser at pilots onboard a Tampa PD helicopter, according to authorities.

Police say that the pilots were hit twice with a green laser from an apartment complex off Busch Boulevard and 56th Street just after 12:15 a.m.

READ: Tampa felon who led police on chase through city sentenced to over 6 years

Investigators were able to locate the apartment that the laser originated from. That's when they located the laser inside 26-year-old Juan Lozada-Zamorano's apartment.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

The pilots did not sustain any injuries, according to authorities.

READ: Tampa Bay law enforcement getting drunk drivers off the street over holiday weekend

Police say Lozada-Zamorano has been charged with one count of misuse of laser lighting device.