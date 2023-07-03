Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested for pointing green laser at pilots onboard Tampa PD helicopter

TAMPA, Fla. - On Monday, a 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody after pointing a green laser at pilots onboard a Tampa PD helicopter, according to authorities. 

Police say that the pilots were hit twice with a green laser from an apartment complex off Busch Boulevard and 56th Street just after 12:15 a.m. 

Investigators were able to locate the apartment that the laser originated from. That's when they located the laser inside 26-year-old Juan Lozada-Zamorano's apartment. 

The pilots did not sustain any injuries, according to authorities.

Police say Lozada-Zamorano has been charged with one count of misuse of laser lighting device.