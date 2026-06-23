Fourth of July fireworks get green light in Florida despite widespread wildfire concerns

The Brief Florida officials will not enforce a statewide fireworks ban for the Fourth of July despite ongoing wildfire concerns. Firefighters urge people to keep water nearby, maintain a safe distance and dispose of used fireworks properly. All 47 Hillsborough County Fire Rescue stations will remain fully staffed through the entire holiday weekend.



Fireworks will illuminate the Florida sky this Fourth of July as residents celebrate America's 250th birthday, but officials are preaching caution amid statewide drought conditions.

Statewide celebration plans

What we know:

State officials do not plan to impose a statewide ban on fireworks ahead of the holiday despite persistent concerns regarding wildfires and dry weather. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson noted that the widespread festivities create safety worries, because hundreds of thousands of people will potentially light fireworks simultaneously.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Public Information Chief Rob Herrin stated that dry conditions in parts of the county can rapidly transform a tiny spark into a massive wildfire. To handle emergencies, Herrin confirmed that all 47 county stations will be fully staffed throughout the holiday period.

By the numbers:

As of June 21, 2,440 wildfires have been recorded in Florida with a total of 176,028 acres burned by those fires across the state.

Local safety warnings

What they're saying:

"We ask you to be a firefighter for 15 or 20 minutes," Herrin said. "Be deliberate about cooling those fireworks off before you stow them for the night in your garage."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier urged people to check local rules and stay aware of the environment before lighting any displays.

"You've got to be informed, you got to know what's going on," Uthmeier said. "You've got to understand we're in a drought."

Sparkler and fire safety

Sparklers can reach 1,000 degrees, and firefighters warn that they can cause severe injuries to unsupervised children.

What you can do:

Parents must closely watch children around sparklers due to the intense heat they produce. Firefighters recommend keeping a reliable water source close by during any display and acting immediately if a fire starts.