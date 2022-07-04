Expand / Collapse search

Fourth of July festivities comes to St. Pete's waterfront

By
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

Visitors celebrate Independence Day at the pier

Josh Cascio reports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Pete Pier is this year's home for the city's Fourth of July festivities. Visitors can expect a full beer garden, live music, vendors street performers and of course, the main attraction will be a patriotic fireworks display. 

"Downtown will be bustling with activity as people come to St Pete's waterfront to celebrate the fourth," said St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch.

RELATED: List: Fourth of July celebrations around Tampa Bay

The fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m., the fireworks display may begin as early as 8:30 p.m. or as late as 10 p.m. depending on weather in the area. 

Parking is limited, so guests are encouraged to arrive early or plan to hunt for spaces. 