List: Fourth of July celebrations around Tampa Bay

While some Fourth of July festivities went off with a bang over the weekend, there are still more to come.

From Tarpon Springs to Venice, the celebrations continue on Monday.

Here's a list of where and when you and your family can find Independence Day events in your community.

READ: July 4 pet safety: Helpful tips to protect your pets during fireworks celebrations

Avalon Park Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 2022 - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Center of Avalon Park | 5060 River Glen Boulevard

The fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The event will have food trucks, vendors, and a complimentary bounce park. The event is free and open to the public.

4th of July Celebration

July 4, 2022 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

559 North Citrus Avenue Crystal River, Florida 34429

There will be a fireworks display over Kings Bay. There will also be live music, food and drinks and vendors in downtown Crystal River. The fireworks will start at 9:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Boom by the Bay

July 4, 2022

Star Spangled Sparkman

The events at Sparkman Wharf will be starting at 11 a.m. There will be a water ski show, live music, food, drinks, and fireworks along the waterfront.

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works

The celebration at Armature Works begins at 3 p.m. There will be live music, a hot dog eating competition, a kid zone, food, drinks, and fireworks along the waterfront.

Friends of the Riverwalk July 4th Boat Parade

The Friends of the Riverwalk will have their 2nd Annual July 4th Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet boat starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 7:15 p.m.

Boom on Bayshore

The whole family can enjoy food trucks, live entertainment, and waterfront views of the largest firework display starting at 7 p.m. on Bayshore Boulevard (south of Davis Islands Bridge).

MORE: July 4th, Tampa style: Boom by the Bay includes boat parade, water ski show

47th Annual July 4 Celebration

July 4, 2022

10 a.m. - Parade

6 p.m. - Live music, food trucks, entertainment

9:15 p.m. - Fireworks

The parade will start from Whiteway Drive and Gillette Avenue. It will then run south to Druid Hills, west to Ridgedale, and south to the Temple Terrace Little League fields. The evening events will be at 1st fairway of Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club, 600 Inverness Avenue. Street parking will be available where there are no "no parking" signs.

4th of July Celebration

July 4, 2022, 5 p.m.

Indian Rocks Baptist Church is hosting a fireworks show. Limited on-site parking is $10. Parking lots open at 5:00 p.m. Visitors can park & walk from Largo Middle School or Largo High School for $5. Food trucks and music will be at the event.

Treasure Island Celebrate America Fireworks Show

July 4, 2022 (Rain date July 5th) 9:00 p.m.

Gulf Front Park | 10400 Gulf Boulevard

Watch fireworks on the beach. Organizers recommend bringing a beach chair or towel. The Treasure Island Police Department wants residents and visitors to use crosswalks when crossing Gulf Boulevard and other busy roadways.



4th of July Parade & Patriotic Ceremony

July 4, 2022 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Main Street | Safety Harbor, FL 34695

The American Legion Post 238 will host a patriotic parade down Main Street on July 4th. They ask that everyone wear red, white and blue. Free snow cones, water, juice, cookies, and popcorn will be available.

4th of July Celebration

July 4, 2022 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Safety Harbor Waterfront Park | 105 Veterans Memorial Lane Safety Harbor, FL 34695

There will be children’s activities, live entertainment, and food vendors. The city says the best seats for fireworks are at Marina or Waterfront Park. The fireworks begin at exactly 9:00 p.m.

Clearwater Celebrates America – At the Ballpark

July 4, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

The annual fireworks display starts at 9:15 p.m. and is being temporarily relocated from Coachman Park to BayCare Ballpark, because of Imagine Clearwater construction. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at BayCare Ballpark, by calling 727-467-4457, or online at myclearwater.info/america. Parking is also $5 and can be purchased at the parking lot.

"The Fourth" Independence Day Celebration at St. Pete Pier

July 4, 2022 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The 2nd annual St. Pete Pier Run, Craft Beer Garden, and Food Trucks & Vendors will be part of the celebration. Live Music on the Visit St. Pete Clearwater Main Stage and roaming entertainers will also be at the event. The traditional fireworks show will start at 9:00 p.m. It will be visible from the entire Downtown waterfront.

City of Bartow Fourth of July

Monday, July 4, 2022, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

2250 S Floral Ave. Bartow, FL

The City of Bartow is celebrating the Fourth of July with free live music, activities, and fireworks. Lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets are encouraged.

July 4th Celebration

July 4, 2022

Rain date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022 - no activities or vendors, gates open 8 p.m., fireworks only at 9:00 p.m.

Plant City Stadium | 1810 East Park Road

The parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m. (parking is $5 per car and cash only) Stadium gates, concessions, and field activities open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. This event is family-friendly and alcohol-free. There will be activities and food vendors the whole family can enjoy.

American Family Celebration

July 4, 2022 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The Great Life Church | 14494 Cortez Boulevard

The church is hosting an interactive block party with food trucks, music, a kids zone, and fireworks.

Annual Fourth of July Picnic in the Park

July 4, 2022 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Craig Park | 100 Library Ln, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

This is the fourteenth year for the free event.

July 4th Bayfront Fireworks

July 4, 2022

Sarasota Bayfront | 5 Bayfront Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236

The best viewing of the fireworks display is from Bayfront Park near Marina Jack.

South Jetty Fireworks

July 4, 2022, 9:00 p.m.

Fireworks will be shot from South Jetty shortly after 9 p.m.. The free show will last an estimated 30 minutes.

The fireworks display may be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as from other locations around Venice.