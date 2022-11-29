FOX 13 celebrates Cynthia Smoot: Telling stories across Tampa Bay for 25 years

After 25-years, countless stories and an Emmy Award for her excellence in journalism, Cynthia Smoot is retiring from her position as co-anchor of the 5 and 10 p.m. broadcasts at FOX 13 News.

Smoot's last day at the anchor desk will be December 2, 2022.

Before her final broadcast, FOX 13 has showcased some of her most notable stories and memorable moments on the air.

In the field, Cynthia's passion was covering stories about domestic and wild animals – from Africa to Florida and beyond.

Highlights of her career included stories about Winter the Dolphin, Tampa's Big Cat Rescue, Burmese pythons in the Everglades and invasive spiny-tailed iguanas in South Florida.

In 1998, Cynthia received a prestigious Emmy Award for "A Real Life Horse Whisperer," the story of Monty Roberts, who helped revolutionize horse training with his non-violent methods.

Horses are a personal passion for Cynthia, as well. She advocates for the well-being of wild Mustangs, as well as her own equine friend, Dream.

Before coming to WTVT in 1997, Cynthia spent 13 years at the FOX owned and operated TV station in Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point, North Carolina as the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news anchor.

In North Carolina, she was deeply involved in children's issues and received a number of community awards and honors for her involvement and advocacy on issues relating to foster care and adoption, infant mortality, teenage pregnancy and working women.

Cynthia was also involved with the North Carolina chapter of "Operation Smile," and traveled with the medical teams to Panama and Ecuador to report on the life-changing surgery they perform on children with facial and limb deformities.

Cynthia grew up in Yorktown, Virginia and received her B.A. in communications from James Madison University.

Fun fact: Cynthia Smoot's career began in radio, where she won awards as a morning news anchor and news director.

Follow Cynthia's post-retirement adventures with Dream on Instagram @CynthiaSmootFOX13, Twitter @CynthiaSmoot, @Dreamthemustang on Facebook, Dream on Instagram and Dream on Twitter.