FOX 13 Teacher Tribute: College freshman flies home to surprise former instructor in Palm Harbor

The Brief A former student flew home to surprise her favorite Advanced Placement Calculus teacher, Mrs. Mandurano, in her Palm Harbor University High School classroom. Giselle Uvieghara, a freshman at Indiana Institute of Technology, nominated the educator to show her gratitude for years of guidance and support. The surprise visit highlighted the lifelong impact and strong bonds that local educators build with their students over time.



A college freshman flew home to surprise her former Advanced Placement Calculus teacher after nominating her for a FOX 13 Teacher Tribute.

Educator receives classroom surprise

What we know:

Giselle Uvieghara nominated her former teacher, Mrs. Amanda Mandurano, for a FOX 13 Teacher Tribute and traveled back to participate in the classroom surprise.

Uvieghara had Mrs. Mandurano during both her sophomore and senior years at Palm Harbor University High School.

Dig deeper:

The educator wrote college recommendation letters for Uvieghara, who noted that she was accepted into every college where she submitted those letters.

Uvieghara is currently a freshman at Indiana Institute of Technology, where she participates in track and field.

Teacher reactions to recognition

What they're saying:

"I think it was just special. I just felt like a pull towards it and also, Mrs. Mandurano is such a sweet person," Uvieghara said when explaining why she wanted to fly home.

Uvieghara added that the teacher greeted students daily with a bubbly, ecstatic demeanor that made them excited to learn.

Mrs. Mandurano expressed her joy at seeing her former student succeed.

"This is why our profession is so special, because we get the opportunity to see them grow," Mrs. Mandurano said, noting that she strives to teach students that it is okay to make mistakes and ask questions.