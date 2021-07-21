FOX 13 teams up with Publix for 'Tools for Back To School' program

Students and teachers face huge challenges when they head back to school.

Many local families are struggling and cannot afford even the basic supplies for their kids. Most teachers end up using their own money to help out.

FOX 13 is teaming up with Publix for the "Tools for Back To School" program.

From Thursday, July 22 to Monday, August 2, you can donate $5, $7 or $10 when you check out at Publix registers.

Donate $5 or more to receive a 99¢ reusable bag for free.

The money will help students and teachers across the Tampa Bay area get the supplies they need to succeed for the upcoming school year.