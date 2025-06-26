FOX Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy address future of local news at Florida broadcasting convention

FOX Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy delivered the keynote address at the 2025 Florida Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.

He addressed the importance of journalism, the challenges facing the industry and the future of local news.

Abernethy pointed specifically to the innovation happening within the FOX Television Station group.

"In a nutshell we are meeting customers where they are, be it on linear, social or streaming, and doing it with an obsessive focus on innovation, costs and efficiency," Abernethy said.

Abernethy also discussed the importance of free speech and a free market working together.

He pointed to broadcast ownership restrictions as one of the biggest obstacles facing local journalism.

"The danger isn’t that news organizations are too big. The danger is that they’re not big enough and financially strong to be independent," Abernethy said. He added, "Local journalism still matters. It matters more than ever. And sure, journalists are quick to defend free speech. But too many are too slow to defend the free market. They must do both."

The annual convention brings broadcast leaders together from across the state to discuss issues that affect the industry.

The Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) is a non-profit corporation chartered by the State of Florida to promote cooperation and understanding among broadcasters, both radio and television, as well as other organizations associated within the broadcast industry.

