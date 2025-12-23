Teen arrested in murder of 34-year-old man found dead in empty lot in Tampa

The Brief A teen was arrested Tuesday for shooting and killing a 34-year-old man in Tampa earlier this month, according to the Tampa Police Department. James McClendon, 34, was found dead back on December 11 in an empty lot in the 2700 block of 18th Avenue East in Tampa. After the teen was arrested on Tuesday, officers took him to the Juvenile Assessment Center.



A teen was arrested Tuesday for shooting and killing a 34-year-old man in Tampa earlier this month, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Investigators said they arrested Keshon Moore, 17, for murder after finding him near Rowlett Park at around 2 p.m.

RELATED: Tampa man’s death being investigated as a homicide

The backstory:

Tampa police said James McClendon, 34, was found dead back on December 11 in an empty lot in the 2700 block of 18th Avenue East. He was originally reported missing on December 9, authorities said.

Police recovered McClendon's rental vehicle, which was abandoned in the 3500 block of East 27th Avenue. While searching the vehicle, officers said they found evidence of a spent 9mm shell casing.

TPD said the medical examiner determined his death was caused by a gunshot wound.

MORE: Tampa police urge safety as holiday season takes center stage

Dig deeper:

During their investigation, TPD said they learned McClendon drove to a gas station in the 2900 block of North 50th Street, which is where he picked up a passenger. That passenger was identified as Moore.

A search of Moore's home led to additional evidence, including a 9mm shell casing – further linking him to the murder, according to Tampa police.

After Moore was arrested on Tuesday, officers took him to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

What they're saying:

"It is our hope that this arrest will allow the family and friends of James McClendon to begin the healing process as they navigate this tragic loss," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our detectives worked tirelessly to ensure that the person responsible will be held accountable for his actions."