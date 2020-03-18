Franciscan Center celebrates 50 years of mind and body wellness

article

A Tampa treasure is celebrating its 50 anniversary. The Franciscan Center is a place of peace and tranquility and is what's right with Tampa Bay.

Programs at the Franciscan Center promote mind and body wellness for nuns and the public.

"The center was the brainchild of one of our sisters who saw the need," said Sister Cathy Cahill.

The need was to provide a place of tranquility and peace.

"A place for people too come and give attention to what's important in their lives. Their relationship with God. Their relationship with other people," said Sister Cahill.

The center is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, says CEO of the Franciscan Center Wendy Leigh.

"It's kind of like frozen in time," she explained. "Every faith is welcome here so I want people to know that one of the main things here is that all are welcomed."

The retreat is also available for community events; a welcoming place of comfort and peace for people of faith.

"Tampa Bay is better because the Franciscan Center is here. This place that people where people do give attention to what's important in their lives," said Sister Cahill.