Free dogs in Plant City this weekend at mega-adoption event

The Pet Resource Center in Tampa is around 140 percent of capacity for dogs. Some have been at the shelter for more than 100 days.

More pets are coming into shelters compared to those being adopted.

Hillsborough County is hosting a massive pet adoption event to find permanent homes for dogs from June 23-25 at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center located on Strawberry Festival grounds.

During the event, all fees for adoptions will be waived.

The pups will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped for free.

Shelters from throughout West-Central Florida will be bringing over 500 dogs to the adoption event.

In addition to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, the following public shelters are participating:

Pasco County Animal Services

Hernando County Animal Services

Manatee County Animal Services

Polk County Animal Services

Orange County Animal Services

Sumter County Animal Services

Marion County Animal Services

The Pet Resource Center is the only open-admissions shelter in Hillsborough County. The shelter accepts all dogs and cats regardless of breed, size, or medical condition.

The shelter is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday but will be closed to the public for the duration of the adoption event.

To adopt a furry friend head to the Grimes Family Agricultural Center at 2508 W. Oak Ave, Plant City, FL 33563 between noon-6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday or 9 a.m. - noon on Sunday.

To see what pets are currently available for adoption, click here.