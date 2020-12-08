Free, drive-through flu shot clinics at Hillsborough County schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Public Schools is partnering with the Florida Department of Health to hold five, drive-through, free flu shot clinics for students, families, and district staff.
You will need an appointment to get a free vaccine at one of the five designated locations.
To be pre-registered and receive an appointment time, call at least 24 hours before the day of your chosen clinic. The number is 813-307-8085 and will have operators present Monday through Friday from 8-5 p.m.
The free, drive-through flu shot clinics will be held on the following dates, times, and locations:
- Tuesday, Dec. 8, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. -- West Alonso High School, 8302 Montague St., Tampa
- Thursday, Dec. 10, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. -- North Gaither High School 16200 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
- Saturday, Dec. 12, 9 – 11 a.m. -- South Lennard High School, 2342 E. Shell Point Rd., Ruskin
- Tuesday, Dec. 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. -- East Plant City High School, 1 Raider Place, Plant City
- Thursday, Dec. 17, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. -- Central King High School, 6815 N 56th St, Tampa
Following CDC guidelines, the clinics will be set up in a drive-through format and participants will be directed to stay in their vehicles.
For more information, visit https://www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/.