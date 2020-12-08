Free, drive-through flu shot clinics at Hillsborough County schools

Hillsborough County Public Schools is partnering with the Florida Department of Health to hold five, drive-through, free flu shot clinics for students, families, and district staff.

You will need an appointment to get a free vaccine at one of the five designated locations.

To be pre-registered and receive an appointment time, call at least 24 hours before the day of your chosen clinic. The number is 813-307-8085 and will have operators present Monday through Friday from 8-5 p.m.

The free, drive-through flu shot clinics will be held on the following dates, times, and locations:

Following CDC guidelines, the clinics will be set up in a drive-through format and participants will be directed to stay in their vehicles.

For more information, visit https://www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/.