Free HIV testing offered at Tampa Walgreens

The Walgreens on W Platt Street in Tampa will offer free HIV testing and information on National HIV Testing Day, Monday, June 27.

The Greater Than AIDS initiative teamed up with Walgreens to help people know their HIV status through the free testing program.

The tests are on-site free, fast, and confidential, and counselors will be available to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment.

Tests are available Monday, June 27 at 315 W Platt St, Tampa, FL 33606.

More information is available at https://www.greaterthan.org/free-testing-nhtd-2022/

In 2019, Florida identified 4,584 new HIV diagnoses. Public health officials estimate that HIV testing rates have not yet returned to the level they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. People who are unaware of their HIV status could contribute to higher rates of HIV transmission, according to Greater Thank AIDS.