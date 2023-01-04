Free Tampa health fair offers a wide range of services for the uninsured

A Bay Area nonprofit wants to make it easier for people to kick off the year on a healthy note.

Pioneer Medical Foundation is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, January 7 at Water Works Park in Tampa from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pioneer, along with more than 30 vendors and partners will provide a wide range of services including health screenings, dental and vision care, mental health services, haircuts, showers, and more.

Pioneer Medical Foundation has been providing access to free healthcare for the homeless, uninsured, and underserved populations across the Bay Area since 2015.

Water Works Park is located at 1701 N Highland Ave. in Tampa.

