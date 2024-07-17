Friend remembers security guard who died after Tampa bar fight: ‘He always had a smile’

A bar fight turned deadly in Tampa earlier this month when patrons at Tally Ho Lounge and Grille got into a physical altercation – and a security guard intervened. Now, a Tampa man has been arrested for the bouncer’s death.

"It's sad that my friend had to leave so early, tragically took his life over – I say – foolishness," said a close friend, Tyrone Wells.

Kenneth Washington, 50, is known as "Kenny" to his friends. He died in a bar fight on Tuesday, July 2, while working as a security guard.

Pictured: Kenneth "Kenny" Washington.

"He had a seizure after he got punched. I guess a sucker punch," said Wells. "And, he hit the ground and went into a seizure, and he passed right on the parking lot of that club. So, he was helping and serving and trying to break up a fight, and lost his life over trying to help someone else. We could talk about anything. He was a jokester. He always had a smile. He worked hard at everything he does."

Joshua Valdibieso, 26, has been arrested for Washington's death – charged with manslaughter.

Pictured: Joshua Valdibieso.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement:

"It's tragic that a man lost his life due to senseless violence while simply doing his job. I commend our deputies for their dedication to justice. Their meticulous work with this case has led to the successful arrest of this violent man, who will now be held accountable for his actions."

Pictured: Tally Ho Lounge and Grille.

Washington was a father to three children. His friends and family gathered in a packed room at Grace Mary Baptist Church to celebrate his life this past Sunday.

"It was an awesome service. Looking at my friend in that casket. Kenny… He had a smile on his face. He went away happy," Wells said.

