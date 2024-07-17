Bradenton woman targeted by scammers out nearly $24K, Elder Fraud Unit investigating

Bradenton police are investigating after a woman lost nearly $24,000 in an elderly fraud scam this month.

The case is being investigated by the police department’s Elder Fraud Unit, which was formed in April.

Earlier this month, a 67-year-old woman got a phone call, which the caller ID said was from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

"It was a fake phone number for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office," Bradenton police officer Deana McNeal, who works in the Elder Fraud Unit, said.

Scammers use spoofing techniques to manipulate caller ID information, so their calls come in looking like they’re from law enforcement.

"The person said that they were a deputy and that she needed to send money because she had missed court," McNeal said when describing the case.

McNeal told FOX 13 that scammers walked the victim through the process, directing her to make several deposits into cryptocurrency ATMs at two local Winn-Dixie stores.

"So she's out a total of $23,600, so almost $24,000," McNeal said.

At this point, it’s not known how much of this money the victim will be able to recoup, according to McNeal.

So far this year, Bradenton victims over the age of 60 have already lost $2.3 million thanks to scams.

"Age plays a major factor," McNeal said. "People are forgetting things, and they're a different generation, so they're more trusting than the younger population. But everybody is being targeted: seniors and younger people, as well."

McNeal said it’s important for everyone to understand just how clever these fraudsters can be. Some scammers will use the names of real police officers. Others will take advantage of artificial intelligence technology to mimic voices. Scammers might request payment in cryptocurrency, or digital currency, like bitcoin.

"If you deposit money into a cryptocurrency account, you're not going to be guaranteed to get it back," McNeal said. "Most of these companies won’t give you the money back."

Bradenton police officers are encouraging residents not to answer unknown phone calls and to be suspicious of callers who request payment via gift cards.

"We will not call you. If you have a warrant for your arrest, we'll just knock at your door," McNeal said.

If you think a real officer or deputy is calling you, hang up, and give your police or sheriff’s department a call so you can verify the phone number.

The Elder Fraud Unit acknowledges that technology can present a challenge for some. They suggest:

Asking family members for help

Having a conversation with your bank

Consider setting up alerts and two-factor authentication for your bank account login

