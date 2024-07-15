Man arrested after bar fight leads to security guard's death: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man is facing a manslaughter charge nearly two weeks after a fight at a bar led to the death of another man who was working security, according to the Hillsborourgh County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said Joshua Valdibieso, who was 26 at the time and has since turned 27, was among a group of patrons involved in a fight with security on July 2 at Tally Ho Bar, Lounge & Grille off 56th St. north of Sligh Ave.

Kenneth Washington, 50, intervened and was hit in the head by Valdibieso, deputies said. Washington later died at the hospital.

Mugshot courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Valdibieso was arrested in Pasco County on Sunday.

"It's tragic that a man lost his life due to senseless violence while simply doing his job," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "I commend our deputies for their dedication to justice. Their meticulous work with this case has led to the successful arrest of this violent man, who will now be held accountable for his actions."

