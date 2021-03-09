Friends, family devastated after weekend birthday trip ends in deadly crash

People are raising money to support the loved ones of three women involved in a tragic car accident on a weekend birthday trip.

Isha Clark, Carrie Lindley and Jessica Smith all work together at the House of Blues in Orlando – last week they planned a trip to St. Pete to celebrate Carrie’s birthday.

Early Friday morning, an SUV driven by Jessica was on 4th St. South when it turned into the path of a red motorcycle. The man on the bike died at the scene.

The women in the SUV were rushed to a hospital where Isha Clark passed away and officers say Carrie Lindley remains in critical condition.

Tina Pankow is a loved one who says people are raising money online to pay for funeral expenses and medical bills.

"Carrie sue is going to have a long road to recovery her medical bills are going to be exorbitant," Pankow told FOX 13. "We have a huge group of friends and…we are all leaning on each other right now."

St. Pete police aren’t saying the name of the motorcyclist and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Online fundraisers have been set up for Carrie Sue Lindley and the family of Isha Clark.