From the familiar to the exotic, Foodys has something for everyone

The Brief Whether you are seeking a traditional breakfast or something special, Foodys has the dish for you. This diner doesn’t stop at the end of the morning hours; lunch and dinner items are worth the trip. Classic food fare and exotic menu items will tempt the tastebuds of customers that visit.



Foodys has been open on West Hillsborough Avenue since 2019. In that time, they’ve earned accolades for their food in different arenas. Whether you try their French Toast burger or go for a more classic taste, their goal is to send you home happy and full.

Foodys menu items

What they're saying:

When Kostas Garavelis and his brother opened Foodys, their idea was to bring multiple food options to the area.

While they come from Greece, and Greek food is on the menu, the standard fare is much more familiar to the common American palate.

"We have really great menu items from really good beef kabobs, we have lamb shank, we have salads, we have fresh seafood salmon, we have swordfish," said Garavelis.

Kabobs

Their breakfast menu will take the customer through country-style meals, chicken and waffles, eggs benedict, omelets and more. When the lunch hour comes around, the menu shifts to salads, burgers and platters that cross the spectrum from anything in the Gyro space to their stacked Empire State Burger with three patties, bacon, cheese and onion rings.

"We want to bring a different experience," said Garavelis, "In this area there is no restaurant like this."

What's next:

You will find Foodys Diner at 7512 West Hillsborough Avenue in Town 'n Country. For more information about them and their menu, visit their website here.

The Source: This story was written based on live interviews with the owners of Foodys.