From life skills to learning how to play the guitar, a Tampa program provides tutorials for all

The University Area Community Development Corporation is offering free online tutorials as more folks are staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tutorials include " n-person Prodigy® classes spanning all areas of the arts, normally taught across the region, temporarily have been suspended until further notice."

“During these challenging times, we have pivoted our operations tomeet the needs of our youth and families by providing virtual Prodigyprogramming. The videos, tutorials and even live demonstrations are taught byour professional artists and serve as a means to connect with our participantsand to bring some positive energy and encouragement to their lives,” said MikeTrepper, Prodigy® director.

University Area Community Development Corporation focuses on enriches the lives in the area surrounding the University of South Florida. Instructors have developed tutorials on the following topics -- but more will be developed in the coming weeks: life skills, painting, drawing, dancing,bass guitar, and exercise videos.

They are all available at uacdc.org/prodigyonline.

