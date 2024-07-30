Fuel contaminated with water at Pinellas Park gas station, state halts diesel sales

They thought they were pumping diesel fuel into their truck. Instead, it was actually water. It cost them thousands of dollars in damages.

They reported it to the Florida Department of Agriculture, which in response issued a stop sale order for diesel fuel at the Shell gas station located at the corner of 66th St. N. and 126th Ave. N. in Pinellas Park on Monday.

Philip and Melisia Diamond, who own All About Moving Tampa Bay in Largo, say a similar situation happened to them two years ago at the same gas station, which is just down the street from their business.

Both in that case and in the latest one, the Florida Department of Agriculture forced the station to halt diesel sales until the water can be cleaned out, but the Diamonds say for them the damage is already done.

Diesel fuel should have a yellow-greenish tint, but when Philip Diamond went to go fill up one of his work trucks on Sunday at the same gas station, he said a brown-colored liquid came out of the diesel pump.

"As I was pumping, the truck just cut off and I immediately thought ‘oh my gosh please tell me is not water again,’" Philip Diamond said.

Diamond said this specific truck has what's called a separator. It's designed to immediately shut off if it detects water in the fuel. As soon as the water detection sensor went off, they alerted gas station staff.

"She came back out and said 'I'm sorry it's above what I can handle,' but the owner said ‘take it up with your insurance company,’" Melisia Diamond said.

Worried the same could happen to other customers, Melisia reported it to the Florida Department of Agriculture. They paid a visit to the station on Monday and issued a stop sale order for diesel fuel after finding more than 7 inches of water in the fuel pump, which comes out to about 327 gallons of water.

"That's a lot. 327 gallons is a lot. For an average underground tank, according to the Department of Agriculture, it's half an inch to an inch. That's all they should have. They had over 7 inches of water in their tanks," Melisia said.

As of Tuesday, the diesel pumps were still covered with trash bags. Based on the previous incident, Diamond said it could take several weeks to clean out the water. The DOA will have to return to re-inspect before the station can start selling diesel again.

