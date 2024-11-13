Fugitive accused of battering a federal agent may be in Hernando County

article

Law enforcement officers in Hernando County are searching for a man they say battered a federal agent.

Deputies from Hernando and Pasco Counties as well as U.S. Border Patrol agents and state troopers were in the area of Church Road and Spring Lake Highway on Wednesday morning looking for the suspect, who has not been named but is described as an adult Hispanic male.

A witness in the area said the man was possibly picked up on Spring Lake Highway by the drivers of a silver Chevy truck. The pair then headed north on Spring Lake Highway.

Authorities tried to stop the suspect on Tuesday in the area of I-75 and Blanton Road. They said he initially stopped but then ran off.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

