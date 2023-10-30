Fugitive accused in 2 Georgia murders arrested in St. Petersburg

article

A Georgia fugitive accused of killing two people and fleeing the state has been captured in St. Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers in Savannah, Georgia, found a man shot to death on a road shortly after midnight on Friday, October 27. They said a woman was found deceased just off the roadway.

Derek Johnson, 46, was wanted for their deaths.

St. Petersburg detectives say they located Johnson on Sunday night and arrested him without incident.