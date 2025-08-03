Funeral service announced for police sergeant who suffered medical emergency while on duty

The Brief A funeral service will be held Tuesday for a Pinellas County Schools police sergeant who died after a medical emergency while on duty Wednesday afternoon. Sergeant Greg Graff was participating in indoor classroom training when he collapsed. Graff has worked for Pinellas County Schools police for seven years.



Funeral arrangements were announced on Sunday for Sergeant Greg Graff.

On Wednesday, Graff was on duty at Clearwater High School where he took part in an active assailant exercise earlier in the day.

What we know:

After that training, he took part in additional indoor classroom training when he collapsed, according to officials.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Countryside Christian Church at 1850 McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater.

Pictured: Pinellas County Schools Police Sergeant Greg Graff. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the public who wish to attend are reminded that parking is limited. Doors will open to the public at 9 a.m.

Immediately following the service, guests will be directed outside the church for a ceremony which will include a 21-gun salute, a last call, and a fly-over.

There will be no procession following the service.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said Graff was 61-years-old and worked for Pinellas County Schools police for seven years. He previously served in the City of Douglasville Police Department in Georgia for 29 years.

Graff leaves behind his wife, three children and six grandchildren, according to officials.