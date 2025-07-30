Pinellas Schools police sergeant dies after medical emergency while on duty

The Brief A Pinellas County Schools police sergeant died after a medical emergency while on duty Wednesday afternoon. Sergeant Greg Graff was participating in additional indoor classroom training when he collapsed. Graff has worked for Pinellas County Schools police for seven years.



A Pinellas County Schools police sergeant died Wednesday afternoon after having a medical emergency, authorities said.

What we know:

Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick and Interim PCS Police Chief Ben McBride said Sergeant Greg Graff died just before 4:15 p.m.

They said he was on duty at Clearwater High School after participating in the active assailant exercise earlier in the day. Graff was participating in additional indoor classroom training when he collapsed, according to officials.

Pictured: Pinellas County Schools Police Sergeant Greg Graff. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said Graff was 61 years old and worked for Pinellas County Schools police for seven years. He previously served at the City of Douglasville Police Department in Georgia for 29 years.

Graff leaves behind his wife, three children and six grandchildren, according to officials.