FWC captures massive Burmese python in Everglades

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission captured one of the heaviest Burmese pythons on record in the Everglades.

Photo courtesy: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission

According to FWC, Contractor Kurt Cox with the PATRIC program caught the massive snake in the Everglades Francis S. Taylor WMA.

It was the heaviest Burmese python caught in the FWC's PATRIC program and the fourth-heaviest Burmese python the FWC has on record. It is also the 22nd-longest Burmese python the FWC has on record.

The heaviest Burmese python removed from Florida, according to the FWC, was a 215-pound, 17.7-foot female python removed from The Conservancy of Southwest Florida in December 2021.

According to the FWC, the longest Burmese python removed from Florida was a 125.56-pound, 19-foot female python removed in July 2023.

The Burmese python is a large, nonvenomous constrictor snake and an invasive species in Florida. They are primarily found in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida where they present a threat to native wildlife.

Whenever they are reported outside of these areas, it is usually because they have been released or escaped, according to FWC.