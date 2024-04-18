Man arrested for trying to rob gas station, knocking jogger unconscious during crime spree: HCSO

article

A man is in the Hillsborough County Jail after deputies say he went on a violent crime spree, including trying to rob a gas station, then attacking a jogger.

According to the sheriff's office, Matthew Green, Jr., 31, demanded money from the cash register at 7-Eleven off Fishhawk Blvd., just outside Riverview, shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. He took off moments later without taking any cash.

Minutes later, deputies say someone else called 911, telling dispatchers a man assaulted a jogger and left the victim unconscious before getting away with the jogger's phone.

Deputies traced Green to a home blocks away off Juliano Drive, where they say he had entered through a window and was hiding behind a washer and dryer.

Green faces several charges, including robbery, battery by strangulation, and grand theft. Records show he was on parole at the time of his arrest, and he's being held without bond.

