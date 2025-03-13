FWC considers Florida's first bear hunt since 2015. Here's how you can weigh in

The Brief The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is considering a black bear hunt, and is asking for public input. Florida's last black bear hunt took place in 2015 and ended after just 48 hours. Thursday's virtual meeting starts at 6 p.m.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for public input on a potential black bear hunt.

It’d be a first for the state since 2015, when overwhelming enthusiasm from hunters prompted officials to close the bear hunting season after just 48 hours because hunters had already surpassed the set limit of animals permitted to be killed. More than 300 bears were culled.

Big picture view:

The FWC says another hunt would provide recreational and economic benefits for hunters while helping to maintain a balanced black bear population in high-density areas.

Florida’s black bear population is estimated to be around 4,000 animals. Many hunting groups argue those numbers can sustain another state-regulated hunt.

What they're saying:

"Florida’s bear population is thriving, and it could easily support a limited and highly regulated bear hunt," Mark Barton with Back Country Hunters and Anglers said during a hearing in December.

Wildlife conservationists, however, say it’s a bad strategy.

Katrina Shadix of Bear Warriors United says if the state wants to get serious about reducing the number of people and bear interactions, it should develop policies that address over-development.

"We can fight about what animals they want to kill later, but right now, we all need to work together to save the land where this wildlife lives are they're not going to have anything to hunt ever," said Shadix.

Florida is considering a possible bear hunt.

Kate MacFall, the Florida director for the Humane Society of the United States, says Florida officials should also do a better job of educating communities located near bear habitats about the importance of proper trash management.

"The real issue is trash management and the public responsibility to remove attractants. The public needs this information and education," said MacFall.

By the numbers:

In a December meeting, FWC staff reported the number of bear-related calls has doubled over the last 15 years, up to more than 7,000 in 2023. The agency says the majority of those calls are reports of bear sightings, but some 40% are complaints.

Reports of bears behaving threateningly towards or attacking someone are rare, and no one has been killed by a bear in Florida.

According to the FWC, almost 300 bears are killed each year in the state by vehicle strikes, and on average, about one person per year is injured by a bear.

What you can do:

Thursday night's virtual meeting starts at 6 p.m. You can join by clicking here, or submit your thoughts to officials by emailing bearcomments@myfwc.com .

