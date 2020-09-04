FWC prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) officers will be out in full force this holiday weekend trying to keep boaters safe. They will be doing random boat safety inspections, making sure boaters have all of their safety gear on board and up to date.

Bryce Phillippi, an officer with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a view tips for boaters.

“Check your safety equipment before leaving the boat ramp. Make sure you have all of the safety equipment, that it is in serviceable condition, there’s no rips or tears for life jackets, fire extinguishers are good.”

The FWC also wants to make sure they are doing their part to help protect the community during the pandemic.

“We follow the CDC and the Department of Health guidelines. We have antibacterial sprays for our vehicles and boats. We wipe equipment down. We also make sure to wear face masks anytime we are interacting with the public. We also use hand sanitizer so, we try to do what we can to keep the public safe and ourselves,” Phillippi said.

Boaters should also choose the designated boat operator before they leave the dock. If an FWC officer finds an impaired operator, they will be arrested.

Phillippi said, “It’s not worth it, it puts the person’s life in jeopardy, their passengers’ life in danger and other boaters.”

The FWC hopes people will follow these quick tips to ensure everyone has a fun and safe weekend.

