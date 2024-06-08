3 rescued, 2 hospitalized after boat crash near Egmont Key: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to help after a boat sunk near Egmont Key on Saturday.

Deputies say a boat with three passengers hit a buoy, which caused the boat to crash. Pinellas County deputies rescued the passengers and took them to a nearby dock, according to HCSO.

Authorities say two people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to help just after 1 p.m.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers were also headed to the scene, according to officials.

"At the moment, we are waiting for more details to confirm which agency is currently taking lead," said the FWC in a statement.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Egmont Key as the boat had sunk after the crash.

