Gabby Petito's family holds fundraiser for foundation in Tampa Bay area

Nichole Schmidt only has to look down to remind herself of the loss that forever changed her own life. The tattoo on her arm says, "Let it Be." It's the same tattoo her daughter, Gabby Petito, had on her own arm.

"I think in general, in life, we need to let things be sometimes, to focus on what really matters," said Schmidt.

Since the moment she filed a missing person's report on September 11, 2021, her focus has been on Gabby.

Petito's body was found near a campsite in Wyoming after an eight-day search. She had been documenting her cross-country trip on social media.

"It just feels like yesterday," said Schmidt.

After police determined the North Port woman was killed by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, her family opened a foundation dedicated to ending domestic violence and helping families of missing persons.

"I do love to focus on the foundation work, because it helps me by knowing that we are saving lives," said Schmidt. "We're hoping that we're saving lives. We're hoping that we're spreading awareness. That's where I get my joy from every day."

The Gabby Petito Foundation is partnering with a foundation that focuses on mental health and suicide prevention for the fundraiser held on Thursday. They hop to show how many kinds of difficulties share common threads.

"I want awareness," said Nichole Venegas, who founded the Just Help Out Foundation. "I want awareness on suicide prevention. I want mental health awareness. I want domestic violence awareness. These are things that people don't want to talk about, they're hard."

Venegas' brother, Joey, died by suicide last year. She hopes to feel the same kind of love Schmidt felt when the Tampa Bay area rallied during the search for Gabby.

"This was her home, and they treated her like she was a resident here for a long time, and they fought for her justice just as well as we did," said Schmidt.

More than 200 attended Thursday's fundraiser. The Just Help Out Foundation can be reached by clicking here.