Gabrielle remains powerful hurricane, 2 more tropical waves see increased chances of development: NHC

The National Hurricane Center is closely watching two tropical disturbances that could soon develop in the Atlantic as a strong Hurricane Gabrielle turns away from the U.S.

Hurricane Gabrielle's track

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Gabrielle was located at 33.2N and 59.7W with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

The Category 4 hurricane is moving northeast at 13 mph.

FOX 13 meteorologists say Gabrielle will keep moving east toward Europe and eventually weaken over the Atlantic.

More tropical development possible soon

The NHC is also monitoring a pair of waves that could soon develop.

One disturbance located about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has an 80% chance of development in the next seven days. FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg says that wave will likely take a similar path to Gabrielle.

Another wave farther west, currently located just east of the Leeward Islands, has a 50% chance of development in the next seven days.

Osterberg says it could move over the Bahamas before turning north, and no models currently show it going directly into Florida, the Gulf, or the Caribbean. That's because a cold front that will soon move over Florida is expected to turn the disturbance to the north.

The next names on the list of 2025 Atlantic storms are Humberto and Imelda.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.